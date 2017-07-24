BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd :

* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 3.32 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total revenue 16.41 billion rupees versus 16.45 billion rupees

* Approved allotment of 3.9 million non convertible preferance shares to shareholders of Reliance Big Broadcasting, Big Magic Source text: (bit.ly/2urQxpT) Further company coverage: