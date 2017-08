March 15 (Reuters) - Zeeland Family Oyj:

* H2 revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.37 million) versus 6.8 million euros year ago

* H2 EBITDA 65,000 euros versus loss 256,000 euros year ago

* Expects 2017 EBITDA and revenue to grow from 2016

* Proposes dividend of 0.08 euro per share for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9414 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)