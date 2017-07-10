BRIEF-Acme United Corp board raises cash dividend 10 pct to $0.11/share
* Acme United Corporation board increases cash dividend 10 percent to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Zeiss :
* Zeiss says expanding into a new market in semiconductor industry through its new Process Control Solutions (PCS) business unit
* Zeiss says new business unit will be part of Zeiss Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology business group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Britain's pharmaceuticals trade body plans to go to court to challenge new cost rules for medicines, saying that the new arrangements would delay access to cost-effective medicines and deny treatments to patients suffering from rare diseases.