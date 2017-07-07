July 7 ZENERGY AB:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH WALLENSTAM FOR ZIP-HOUSING

* WALLENSTAM BUYS 91 RESIDENCES FOR A VALUE OF SEK 28 MILLION

* PRODUCTION TO START IN AUG. 2017, WITH DELIVERIES EXPECTED IN NOV. 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)