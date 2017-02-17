FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zenitel FY net profit from continuing operations up at 2.6 million euros
February 17, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Zenitel FY net profit from continuing operations up at 2.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Zenitel NV:

* FY revenue 63.5 million euros ($67.7 million) versus 66.5 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 4.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* FY net profit from continuing operations was 2.6 million euros, against 2.2 million euros last year.

* Although there are indications of increased investments in the oil and gas industry because of the higher oil prices, we remain prudent, believing that the global economic environment remains uncertain in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

