3 months ago
BRIEF-Zenith Bank says intends to raise $500 mln via medium term notes
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Zenith Bank says intends to raise $500 mln via medium term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank Plc:

* Established a $1 billion global medium term note programme in 2014 and had raised $500 million under the first tranche of notes issued

* Now intends to raise up to $500 million under second tranche of notes under the programme

* It is intended that the second tranche notes will also be listed on ise and admitted to trading on its regulated market

* Intends to utilize net proceeds of the second tranche notes for its general banking purposes Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2qYdORd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

