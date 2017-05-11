BRIEF-Zenith Bank says intends to raise $500 mln via medium term notes

May 11 (Reuters) - Zenith Bank Plc:

* Established a $1 billion global medium term note programme in 2014 and had raised $500 million under the first tranche of notes issued

* Now intends to raise up to $500 million under second tranche of notes under the programme

* It is intended that the second tranche notes will also be listed on ise and admitted to trading on its regulated market

* Intends to utilize net proceeds of the second tranche notes for its general banking purposes