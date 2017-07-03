BRIEF-Imperium Crown clarifies on article in Business Times
* Clarification of article on the Business Times on 1 July 2017
July 3 ZETADISPLAY AB:
* ZETADISPLAY: SEASAM SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 9 MILLION
* AGREEMENT RUNS FOR 3 YEARS AND DELIVERIES WILL BEGIN SHORTLY
* SEASAM ESTIMATES POTENTIAL OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 9 MILLION DURING CONTRACT PERIOD
* SEASAM OY, PART OF ZETADISPLAY GROUP, SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Outfront Media Inc - on June 30, certain units of co entered three-year $100.0 million revolving accounts Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t8I6AR) Further company coverage: