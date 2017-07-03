July 3 ZETADISPLAY AB:

* ZETADISPLAY: SEASAM SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 9 MILLION

* AGREEMENT RUNS FOR 3 YEARS AND DELIVERIES WILL BEGIN SHORTLY

* SEASAM ESTIMATES POTENTIAL OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 9 MILLION DURING CONTRACT PERIOD

* SEASAM OY, PART OF ZETADISPLAY GROUP, SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE