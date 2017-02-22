FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay sets financial targets and dividend policy
February 22, 2017 / 7:50 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay sets financial targets and dividend policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay:

* Announces the following financial targets:

* EBIT margin will exceed 15 pct not later than 2020

* Annual growth will average 25 pct, organic and through acquisitions

* Sales will exceed 350 million Swedish crowns ($38.91 million) in 2020

* Dividend shall equal at least 25 pct of the company's profits after tax, taking into consideration company's financial position and equity ratio

* Will aim to maintain an equity ratio which is not less than 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9949 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

