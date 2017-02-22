BRIEF-ZetaDisplay sets financial targets and dividend policy

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Zetadisplay:
* Announces the following financial targets:
* EBIT margin will exceed 15 pct not later than 2020
* Annual growth will average 25 pct, organic and through acquisitions
* Sales will exceed 350 million Swedish crowns ($38.91 million) in 2020
* Dividend shall equal at least 25 pct of the company's profits after tax, taking into consideration company's financial position and equity ratio
* Will aim to maintain an equity ratio which is not less than 25 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9949 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)