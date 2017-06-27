BRIEF-Rhythmone buys assets from Radiumone
Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017
June 27 ZETADISPLAY AB:
* ZETADISPLAY:ZETADISPLAY HAS SIGNED A FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WORTH SEK 23 MILLION
* HAS SIGNED A 5-YEAR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR DELIVERY OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE TO ONE OF SWEDEN'S LARGEST RETAIL CHAINS
Estimates value to SEK 23 million and installations have begun
June 27 France's JCDecaux said on Tuesday it will create a joint venture with Mexican telecommunications group America Movil by merging their out of home (OOH) advertising businesses.