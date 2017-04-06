April 6 Zhaopin Ltd:
* Zhaopin enters into definitive merger agreement
* Zhaopin Ltd - holders of shares and ADSS as of immediately
prior to effective time will be entitled to receive a cash
special dividend
* Zhaopin Ltd - if completed, merger will result in company
becoming a privately-held company and ADSS will no longer be
listed on NYSE
* Zhaopin Ltd - special dividend will be a minimum US$0.28
and maximum US$1.35 per share which will be paid to shareholders
and ads holders
* Zhaopin- buyer group intends to fund deal through cash
contributions from affiliates of members of buyer group and cash
in company, its subsidiaries
* Zhaopin Ltd -buyer group to acquire co for US$9.10 per
ordinary share of co and US$18.20 per American depositary share
of co, each representing two shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: