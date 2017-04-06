April 6 Zhaopin Ltd:

* Zhaopin enters into definitive merger agreement

* Zhaopin Ltd - holders of shares and ADSS as of immediately prior to effective time will be entitled to receive a cash special dividend

* Zhaopin Ltd - if completed, merger will result in company becoming a privately-held company and ADSS will no longer be listed on NYSE

* Zhaopin Ltd - special dividend will be a minimum US$0.28 and maximum US$1.35 per share which will be paid to shareholders and ads holders

* Zhaopin- buyer group intends to fund deal through cash contributions from affiliates of members of buyer group and cash in company, its subsidiaries

* Zhaopin Ltd -buyer group to acquire co for US$9.10 per ordinary share of co and US$18.20 per American depositary share of co, each representing two shares