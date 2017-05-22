FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Zhaopin Limited Q3 revenue RMB 492.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Zhaopin Ltd

* Zhaopin limited reports third quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 30.3 percent to rmb 492.8 million

* Zhaopin ltd says qtrly diluted net income per ads us$0.12

* Zhaopin ltd - net investment and interest income for q3 was rmb12.8 million (us$1.9 million), representing a 78.3% increase from rmb7.2 million for q3 fy16

* Zhaopin ltd says online recruitment services revenue for q3 fy17 was rmb400.4 million (us$58.2 million), representing a 23.7% increase from last year

* Zhaopin ltd says closing of merger is currently expected to occur during second half of 2017

* Zhaopin ltd says due to potential pending going-private transaction, zhaopin will not be providing an outlook statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

