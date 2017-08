Feb 16 (Reuters) - Zheda Lande Scitech Ltd

* Chao Hong Bo, Xia Zhen Hai and Xie Fei will resign as executive directors

* Qi Jinsong will be appointed as new chief executive officer

* Chao Hong Bo will resign as an executive director and a vice chairman of board

* Xia Zhen Hai will resign as an executive director and a vice chairman of board

* Chen Ping will resign as chief executive officer