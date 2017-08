March 30 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Asia Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($145.18 million) convertible bonds

* Says board appoints Huang Weizhong as general manager

