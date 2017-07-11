BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says Ganga Exports sold 2.7 mln shares of co
* Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 25.3 percent y/y at 384.9 million yuan ($56.61 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u3qTds
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7997 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Ganga Exports has sold 2.7 million equity shares of company representing 3.07 pct of paid up capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following successful FDA marketing clearance of the compuflo(tm) epidural instrument, Milestone Scientific appoints Daniel Goldberger as CEO to lead transition to a commercially focused global medical device company