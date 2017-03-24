BRIEF-Qualtrics raises $180 mln in funding round
* Qualtrics - raises $180 million in funding round; round was led by Insight Venture Partners and Accel, with participation from Sequoia Capital Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to apply for Hong Kong share offering of up to 24.85 million shares
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV