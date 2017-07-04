UPDATE 1-Tencent's online publisher files for Hong Kong IPO seen worth $800 mln
* Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley hired as sponsors
July 4Zhejiang Daily Digital Culture Group Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will buy 3.3 percent stake in Youku Global Media Fund I, LP for $5 million
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ao5fqn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 10