BRIEF-Array Biopharma submits new drug applications to FDA
* Array Biopharma submits new drug applications to FDA for binimetinib and encorafenib in advanced melanoma
July 5 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for private placement of shares
* Medshape sells exoshape® acl product line to conmed corporation