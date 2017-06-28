BRIEF- JapanBridge (Ireland) to cut voting power in Solasia Pharma KK to 7.9 pct
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
June 28Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to mycophenolate mofetil manufactured by the company and the valid period is until June 25, 2022
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.