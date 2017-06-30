BRIEF-Jianmin Pharmaceutical withdraws share private placement application from regulator
* Says it withdraws share private placement application from securities regulator
June 30Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8EnLK4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it withdraws share private placement application from securities regulator
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I