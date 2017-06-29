BRIEF-BioScrip announces new senior note facilities
* BioScrip Inc - under agreement, company entered into a $200 million first lien note facility and a $110 million second lien note facility
June 29 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says merger between a pharmaceutical packaging company and a pharmaceutical equipment company
* Says the packaging company will survive and the equipment company will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hSA7hc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals sells Pennsylvania facility and sinus assets