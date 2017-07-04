July 4 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its unit has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for recombinant human vascular endothelial growth factor receptor - antibody fusion protein eye injection issued by china food and drug administration

* Says it is mainly used for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xfzn7Q

