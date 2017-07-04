BRIEF-Stada's board said to consider replacement of CEO - Bloomberg
* Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels
July 4 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for recombinant human vascular endothelial growth factor receptor - antibody fusion protein eye injection issued by china food and drug administration
* Says it is mainly used for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xfzn7Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bloomberg reports Stada's board considering replacement of CEO Wiedenfels
* Says co completes acquisition of 75 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm