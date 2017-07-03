BRIEF-BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte says outlook for 2017 is positive
* ACCORDING TO PRELIM H1 FIGURES POSTED INCREASE IN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 3 Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned ecological farming and grazing unit in Xianju county, Zhejiang province, with registered capital of 50 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dXSFwx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6