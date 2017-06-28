BRIEF-ASML obtains regulatory approvals for partnership with Zeiss
* ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 28 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it signs contract worth 309.4 million yuan ($45.51 million) to supply equipment
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sQi0Te
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7987 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 19