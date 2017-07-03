BRIEF-Hanmi Semiconductor signs contract worth 4.18 bln won
* Says it signed 4.18 billion won contract to provide semiconductor equipments
July 3 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it expects to win bid for equipment contract worth more than 1 billion yuan ($147.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sEcUWQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 3rd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 4.5 billion won