BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports results for Givosiran
* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias
June 26 Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to $2.0 million in U.S. Spes Pharmaceuticals Inc for no more than 25 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2u6sGuQ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 8