BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032
March 24Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to inject $500,000 capital into Pharmula Laboratories Inc, and will hold 56.3 percent stake in Pharmula Laboratories from 50.1 percent
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury