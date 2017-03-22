BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 43.9 pct to 56.9 pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to decrease by 43.9 percent to 56.9 percent, or to be 10 million yuan to 13 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1(23.2 million yuan)

* Says demolition of houses and buildings, decreased leading product sales revenue, increased loan size and increased tax rebate policy standards of welfare enterprises as main reasons for the forecast

