BRIEF-Singapore O&G says Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singapore O&G Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12Zhejiang Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 18
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 19 and the dividend will be paid on July 19
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qbYrcA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singapore O&G Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it receives patent on July 12, for photographing lens and photographing apparatus