UPDATE 2-H&M beats profit forecasts but trading remains tough
* Higher markdown levels seen in third quarter (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, updates shares)
June 29 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest a combined 400 million yuan ($59.00 million) to set up two investment funds with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2spvJNe; bit.ly/2umdZnB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Higher markdown levels seen in third quarter (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, updates shares)
OSLO, June 29 Norway's $965 billion sovereign wealth fund has placed its stakes in South Korea's Hansae Co Ltd and Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co Ltd under observation due to potential ethics violations, the fund said on Thursday.