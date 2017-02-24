BRIEF-BRAIN Q1 adjusted EBIT loss widens to EUR 2.3 mln
* Q1 adjusted EBIT declined from a loss of 0.9 million euros ($953,100.00) to a loss of 2.3 million euros
Feb 24 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 5.6 percent stake in the company at no lower than 37.4 yuan ($5.44) per share within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lMnxqR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8727 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* India Private Ltd. (SIIL) contract 1.3 million euros versus 178,000 euros year ago
* Says net sales amounted to MSEK 347.3 (69.1), whereof Q4 MSEK 96.5 (57.4)