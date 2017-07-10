BRIEF-Frontline Corp gets LoI from Essar Oil to operate retail outlet in Haldia
* Says got LoI from Essar Oil on appointment of co as Essar Oil's franchisee to operate retail outlet in Haldia
July 10 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd:
* Co & China Citic Bank entered into 23rd Citic wealth management product agreement & 24th Citi wealth management product agreement
* Twenty-fourth Citic wealth management product agreement is for a subscription amount was rmb30 million
* Subscription amount of twenty-third Citic wealth management product agreement was rmb20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Yuchai wins order for 100 hybrid engines from Liuzhou Bus