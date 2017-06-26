BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reports results for Givosiran
* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias
June 26Zhejiang Shouxiangu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit received a patent license (No.ZL 2015 1 0288526.9), for crop rotation farming method of dendrobium officinale, rice and saffron
* Patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yyv78i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Alnylam reports new positive clinical results for Givosiran (ALN-AS1), an investigational RNAI therapeutic for the treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 8