* Strattec Security Corp - effective as of june 26, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to its august 1, 2011 credit agreement - sec filing
June 28Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy back shares worth up to 120 million yuan
MOSCOW, June 27 Russia's mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is in talks with German chemicals firm BASF to supply raw materials needed in the process for making lithium-ion batteries in Europe in the future, they said on Tuesday.