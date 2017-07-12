July 12 Zhejiang Talent Television and Film Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0.58 percent to 20 percent, or to be 57 million yuan to 68 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 56.7 million yuan

* Says issue revenue and gross profit from several TV plays made by co as main reason for the forecast

