BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre says shareholding changes

July 21 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong-based equity investment firm will sell 27.8 million shares of the co to ZhongRong International Trust Co Ltd, for up to 710 million yuan in total
* Says ZhongRong International Trust Co Ltd will increase voting power to 7 percent from 0 percent
* Says Hong Kong-based equity investment firm will decrease voting power to 7.2 percent from 14.2 percent
