May 12 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on May 15

* Says shareholders plan to increase shares in the company worth between 1.03-1.5 billion yuan ($149.31-$217.44 million) within 12 months

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qcO2Wk; bit.ly/2pFk1Nd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)