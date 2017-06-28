June 28 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 4 and the dividend will be paid on July 4

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EhLzWu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)