UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says a GM merger still makes sense
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
Feb 27 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 20.1 percent y/y at 957.5 million yuan ($139.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m1Tgoh
($1 = 6.8691 Chinese yuan renminbi)
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, March 7 A former Tesla executive is trying to raise at least $4 billion to build Europe's biggest battery factory in Sweden to meet an expected surge in demand as the region's automakers switch to electric vehicles.