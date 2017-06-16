BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals licenses small molecule oncology compound from APC Therapeutics
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc
June 16 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27