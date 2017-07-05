BRIEF-Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel plans motorcycle wheel manufacturing unit in Yunnan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned motorcycle wheel manufacturing subsidiary in Yunnan, with registered capital of 10 million yuan
July 5Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber&Plastic Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent, or to be 95.1 million yuan to 101.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 63.4 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are mass production of new products and effective operating expense control as well as improved production capacity
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jTVrDX
* Says it plans to set up a Nanjing-based wholly owned intelligent electronic unit registered at 60 million yuan