April 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Yonglong Enterprises Co Ltd:

* Company entered into equity transfer agreement with guizhou yongan

* Agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in target company

* Total consideration will be more than hk$3,000,000

* Entered into equity transfer agreement with guizhou yongan to acquire stake in target company for rmb10 million

* Target company is guizhou anheng yongcheng investment management company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: