Zhejiang Youpon Integrated Ceiling Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with China Evergrande Group's material procurement unit involving amount for at least 500 million yuan ($72.58 million)

($1 = 6.8892 Chinese yuan renminbi)