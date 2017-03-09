Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 9 Zhonghang Heibao Co Ltd
* Says it cancels delisting risk warning from March 13 as it has returned to net profit in 2016
* Says trading of shares to halt on March 10 and to resume on March 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2m2vKUi; bit.ly/2m5U7kS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 10 In an unusual filing in the consolidated litigation over Volkswagen’s emissions cheating software, the car company has accused the leading plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro of attempting to inflate its account of hourly billings in the class action by VW dealers to justify its $28 million fee request.
DETROIT, March 10 California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.