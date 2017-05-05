May 5 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects

* Says it plans to invest up to $175 million in one of the investment fund of CM SPC which owns by China Minsheng Financial

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p325Rl; bit.ly/2qKfjPl

