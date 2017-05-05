Sri Lankan rupee ends marginally higher as banks sell dollar
COLOMBO, May 22 The Sri Lankan rupee ended slightly higher on Monday as a foreign and a local bank sold dollars, offsetting importer dollar demand, dealers said.
May 5 Zhonghong Holding Co Ltd
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
* Says it plans to invest up to $175 million in one of the investment fund of CM SPC which owns by China Minsheng Financial
* Storebrand Livsforsikring AS sells its 20.8 pct stake in Formuesforvaltning AS to Phoenix Management
* VfL Wolfsburg to tackle Braunschweig in relegation playoffs