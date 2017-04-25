FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhongmin Baihui Retail says unit entered into JV agreement
April 25, 2017 / 3:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Zhongmin Baihui Retail says unit entered into JV agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Zhongmin Baihui Retail Group Ltd :

* Unit has entered into a joint venture agreement with Changsha Mingfa City Construction Development Co., Ltd on April 21

* Equity participation of ZMBH Fujian in JV company shall be sum of RMB 20 million

* Shareholding of ZMBH Fujian and Changsha Mingfa in jv company shall be 51% and 49% respectively

* Business activities of JV will be sourcing and management of tenants and suppliers, operation and management of shopping centre

* JV is not expected to have any material impact on group's earnings per share for fy ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

