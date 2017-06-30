BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management says engaged in strategic discussions
* Fifth Street Asset Management, Inc. Is engaged in strategic discussions
June 30 Zhongtian Financial Group Co Ltd :
* Says its investment unit plans to invest 40 million yuan to set up an agricultural development JV in Guizhou, with local village committee
* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan and the unit will own 80 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4E1zCn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ecn Capital Corp - company may repurchase on open market up to 37 million common shares of corporation