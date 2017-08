March 13 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($434.28 million) debt financing instruments

* Says it plans to change company name to Zhongtian Financial Group Company Limited

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nw1odL; bit.ly/2nllpEV

