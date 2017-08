March 1 (Reuters) - Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Yuxi prefecture government to invest 30-50 billion yuan ($4.36-7.27 billion) in infrastructure projects

* Says units sign framework agreements on poverty relief with Guizhou provincial government

