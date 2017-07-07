BRIEF-Financial Street's unit wins land site for 743.8 mln yuan in Langfang city
* Says unit wins land site for 743.8 million yuan ($109.39 million) in Langfang city
July 7Zhongzhu Healthcare Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 13 and the dividend will be paid on July 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tcA3JM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says unit wins land site for 743.8 million yuan ($109.39 million) in Langfang city
SHANGHAI, July 7 Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.