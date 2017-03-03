FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Zhuhai Holdings Investment enters into joint venture for chengtoushan scenic area tourism project
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 3, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Zhuhai Holdings Investment enters into joint venture for chengtoushan scenic area tourism project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Zhuhai Holdings Investment Group :

* Jiuzhou theme park management entered into a joint venture contract with chengtoushan development

* Proposed registered capital of chengtoushan jv co is rmb25 million

* Registered capital to be contributed by jiuzhou theme park management as to 55% and chengtoushan development as to 45%

* Purpose of jv is to engage in project to transform scenic area, in hunan province, prc into a national tourism demonstration site

Source text (bit.ly/2mSHmdj)

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.